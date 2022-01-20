No rain is in the forecast this weekend, but winds will be strong in the Sierra beginning Friday morning and going through at least early Saturday. A Lake Wind Advisory has been posted for the greater Lake Tahoe area including, South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Tahoe City, Incline Village, Stateline, and Markleeville. Waves will range from 2-4 feet at the lake, so boating is not recommended. Wind gusts could reach 100mph in the high Sierra at the ridgetops. While the sun will be out, the wind will have a big impact on ski conditions Friday and Saturday. It will be breezy in the valley as well, with gusts near 35mph. The strong winds will also have an impact on aviation, mainly around the Lake Tahoe area.
A low will move past the Great Basin Friday kicking up our winds and keeping snow chances to our northeast. It will be close enough to cause strong winds in the Sierra, but far enough away to keep us dry. An east wind amplifies as it goes over the mountains. This typically allows for stronger wind speeds on the western slopes compared to the east. This is similar to a roller coaster, when you go down the hill at a fast pace. We are still moisture starved, and no meaningful precipitation is in the forecast through the end of the month. Some of the models are hinting at a weak system moving through around the 31st of January, but it won’t be anything substantial.
Temperatures will be in the upper 40’s on Friday and slightly warmer on Sunday in the valley. Wind chills, or what it feels like on your skin will be below zero in the high Sierra, so make sure to bundle up if you plan on going up to the mountains over the next 48 hours. Lows in the valley will stay slightly below freezing. Have a great weekend.