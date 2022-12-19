The Washoe County School District says students and colleagues returned to Dilworth Middle School Monday after 80 percent of teachers called out Friday after a student-teacher altercation.
An all-staff meeting was held Monday morning and another all-staff meeting will be held this afternoon to discuss plans for behavior and safety needs.
During the morning meeting, Central Office staff covered duty stations at the school to welcome students to school, enabling all Dilworth staff members to attend.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Original Story from December 16:
After an altercation between a student and a staff member on Thursday, 80 percent of Dilworth Middle School teachers called out sick Friday morning.
Washoe County School District superintendent Susan Enfield said that Dilworth has had a "handful of incidents" this year. Friday morning, 27 of the 33 teachers took sick leave.
“It’s my hope that we can be more proactive moving forward so that we don’t have staff feeling that they’re in the position that they are forced to take a step like this, which I know none of them want to take," Enfield said.
Though she did not share specifics, she said that the district is working on preventing future altercations and has taken steps to address teacher concerns.
“When I say the safety of our students and staff is paramount to me, it’s also personal," she said. "These are my colleagues. These are my teammates. These are individuals who are showing up every day, giving the best they can to our kids.”
Enfield said that she cannot share specifics on student disciplinary actions, but the district is "taking the necessary steps by law that we need to take in an incident like this.”
Enfield says that Dilworth will reopen on Monday.