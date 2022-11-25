While most people turn to big retail stores for Black Friday and holiday shopping in general, Small Business Saturday is growing in popularity nationwide.
A recent QuickBooks survey found that 80% of small businesses say this holiday season is more important to their overall financial picture than it was last year.
We reached out to a local Midtown Reno business, Nomad Boutique, which specifically sells women's clothing.
They said while shopping through a big retailer might be easy, shopping local can go a long way for the entire community.
"I think people really need to you know see that what you can get somewhere big you can find here. You're supporting your community, your neighbors whether or not you realize it. But it really helps us a lot,” says employee Jenna Martin.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, when you support a local business, your spending benefits your city and neighborhood through sales tax which is used to support public schools, parks, roads, and funds public service workers like police and firefighters.
And small employees told us...shopping local means a more personal experience.
"We can kinda see what sells through and what doesn't. And we get to listen to our consumers directly. It's a really small business, I talk to my boss and there is no one above my boss so she is able to buy people what they are looking for and what they really want.
"We really try to get products that are good for the environment and good for our consumers that's going to last them a long time. We get people in here who say oh I bought this a few Christmases back and it's exciting to see that our products last well."
This year, nearly 60% of Americans say they will shop Small Business Saturday - more than the number of people who plan to shop on Black Friday -- according to a survey by Bankrate.
And economists say it means more holiday shoppers are warming up to the idea of investing in their local economy.
And buying local is a great way to support entrepreneurs recovering from the lingering effects of the pandemic.
Nomad Boutique's website is currently under construction, but they hope to have it back up by the end of the year.
Until then, you can shop at their store in Midtown every day from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.