The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has released details about the Code Yellow lockdown at Virginia Palmer Elementary School Monday afternoon.
At approximately 1:30PM on August 15, 2022, Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a motorcycle rider in Sun Valley.
The rider who was suspected of multiple violations failed to yield to Deputies and dropped his motorcycle near the intersection of 9th Street and Yukon Drive in Sun Valley.
The suspect then fled on foot in an attempt to eluded Deputies. A search of the area began for the individual.
For that reason, Virginia Palmer Elementary School and Sun Valley Elementary School were both placed on lockdown with the assistance of Washoe County School District Police Officers.
After a thorough search of the surrounding neighborhood by Deputies and WCSO K-9 Units, the subject was not located and the search was ended.
It was determined there was no danger to the public and both schools were cleared to open.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff's Office at (775) 328-3001.
ORGINIAL STORY:
Virginia Palmer Elementary was on a precautionary code yellow lockdown Monday afternoon due to nearby police activity.
The code yellow lockdown comes only hours after the new school year started for Washoe County.
WCSD says, "Everyone at the school is safe, however, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office has requested that school not be dismissed until the police situation has been resolved. Families are asked to please not come to school to pick up their children until the situation has ended. The school will notify families when it is safe to pick up their students."
A deputy on scene says they were looking for a suspect believed to be in the area.
The school utilized a controlled release to allow families to pick up their students.
Bus transportation was provided as planned to students who ride the bus