One person was arrested after a chase involving Washoe County Sheriff's Office Deputies ended in Spanish Springs Thursday.
According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, at around 11 a.m. deputies responded to a report of illegal dumping in the area of Chickadee Dr.
Deputies identified a Jeep Grand Cherokee being towed by another Jeep Cherokee.
During the stop, the driver drove away and a slow pursuit began.
Deputies were able to locate and stop the vehicle on a dirt extension north of Eagle Canyon.
While contacting the subject, the subject again fled, resulting in injury to a deputy on scene.
After fleeing for a second time, the subject entered the area of Calle de la Plata and Fuggles Drive where their vehicle got stuck in the mud.
Deputies formed a perimeter, and the subject was eventually taken into custody without incident.
The subject was later identified as Tyler Woolley.
The deputy who was injured was treated for their injuries.
Woolley was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility and booked for Assault with a deadly weapon, victim first responder, Driver disobey peace officer, endangering others, Driving with revoked driver’s license, Display bogus vehicle registration, Resist a public officer, FTA Warrant, and Convicted person failing to register with law enforcement.
Spanish Springs High School and Shaw Middle School were placed on a precautionary code yellow but has since been lifted.
There is no outstanding threat to the public.