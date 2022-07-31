The nonprofit Swim for Change held its Christmas in July fundraiser to support victims of abuse.
The funds will benefit their next trip to Guatemala this year, where they will teach victims of sexual abuse how to swim, along with other important life skills.
The community was invited to the Village at Rancharrah for the event on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Different activities were available for kids while attendees got the chance to learn more about the organization and how to donate to the cause.
To learn more about Swim for Change, you can visit their website by clicking here.