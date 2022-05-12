A local 6th grader from Swope Middle School has been collecting donations at local stores in our community for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and was recently awarded a grant to address the issue of childhood hunger.
Hasini Suryadevara, a 11-year-old 6th grade student at Swope Middle School was recently awarded a $2000 Allowance Grants sponsored by Hillshire Farm SNACKED that will support her in leading a community service project that addresses the issue of childhood hunger.
Hasini's father gave us an update on the fundraising:
Hasini and her friends have raised $937 so far for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada-- Pratap, Hasini's father, says their goal is to raise $10,000.
Hasini will be continuing to raise funds this weekend at the Save Mart at 10500 N McCarran Blvd. They'll be out on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. taking donations.
100% of proceeds go to the Food Bank.
According to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, childhood hunger is a big issue in our community and global problem. In 2019, 34 million people lived in poverty in America.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, one in six people (more than 50 million people), including one in four children (approximately 17 million children) in the United States experienced food insecurity in 2021. Kids in Nevada are struggling with hunger in silence. One in every four children in our area is hungry.
Suryadevara is one of three young leaders across the country to receive $2000 grant from Youth Service America given to 4th – 6th Grader-led projects focused on any issue area supported by Hillshire Farm SNACKED
As part of the program, Hasini can use the grant money to buy art supplies and raise money to donate to the Food Bank Of Northern Nevada. Her goal is to raise $10,000 this year. Last year Hasini and her friends raised $5000 to the Food Bank.
They will also be selling hand painted photo frames and painted decorative items for $5 and $10. 100% of the proceeds raised during the activity goes to Food Bank Of Northern Nevada. You can see the items she will be selling at her website www.hasinisdecor.com.
"I am very happy to receive the Allowance Youth Grant and to do my part to fight Childhood Hunger," Hasini said. "I thank YSA and Hillshire Farm SNACKED for giving me the grant. I would also like to thank Karen Senger, Jocelyn at Food Bank Of Northern Nevada for supporting my grant application and Save Mart supermarkets for giving me the opportunity to do the fundraising activity at the store on Kietzke Lane in Reno. Please visit Save Mart, 4995 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89509, to see our arts and crafts and support the fundraising effort on April 30th and May 1st from 1pm to 4pm. I hope to raise as much awareness and funds as possible to help fight Childhood hunger."