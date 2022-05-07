The Brewery Arts Center in Carson City, in celebration of the exhibit Snoopy and the Red Baron, is offering additional special events for you and your furry companion now through May 15, 2022, when the traveling exhibition closes.
This exhibit celebrates one of Snoopy’s most recognized personas and the upcoming events are centered around this unique and entertaining display.
- Saturday, April 30, is Dog Day at the exhibition. Bring in your pup and a can of dog food to receive free admission during regular business hours of 12 to 4 p.m. Take a photo of your companion next to Snoopy’s doghouse. All cans will be donated to CASI of Carson City.
- Each Thursday night from 5 to 7 p.m. is happy hour at Brewery Arts where guests can enjoy a glass of wine while touring the exhibit.
- May 8, mothers and veterans are honored with a special gift when visiting the exhibit from 12 to 4 p.m. in honor of May recognizing Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.
- May 15, the traveling exhibit closes.
The exhibit features more than 78 pieces of memorabilia all coming directly from the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, Calif. There is a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children.
For more information, visit BreweryArts.org or by calling 775-883-1976