Evolution can be tricky – even though the large, fast and strong seem to have the upper hand, sometimesbeing slow, small or weak has its advantages. Survival of the Slowest, the newest limited exhibition coming to the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum (The Discovery), features a menagerie of live animals that embody the old adage “slow and steady wins the race.”
Wildlife educators and animal care staff will be on-hand to help museum visitors investigate often overlooked species and the counterintuitive adaptations that enable them to survive – and even thrive – in a fast-paced world.
“Survival of the Slowest will broaden The Discovery’s educational appeal for visitors of all ages,” said Patrick Turner, Chief Advancement Officer of The Discovery. “This exhibition is certain to inspire a whole new generation of zoologists and wildlife biologists.”
At 10,000 square-feet, Survival of the Slowest is The Discovery’s largest exhibition to date and features 19 habitats populated by nature’s most notorious slowpokes, including a red-footed tortoise, green iguana, four-toed hedgehog, bearded dragon, ball python – and the undeniable star of the show – Sash, a two-year-old, female two-toed sloth who acts as the unofficial representative for glacially-paced creatures across the globe.
The world-class educational exhibition invites visitors of all ages to get up close and personal with these unhurried animals and discover how adaptations fuel survival in competitive ecosystems.
Survival of the Slowest is produced byLittle Ray’s Nature Centres in partnership with theCanadian Museum of Nature. Little Ray’s is the largest exotic animal rescue organization in Canada, and most of the animals featured in the exhibition are rescues. The exhibition is staffed by trained professionals who carefully monitor the health and well-being of the animals on display – even sloths need some time for beauty sleep.
Although the animals are slow, the exhibition’s stay at The Discovery is going fast.
Survival of the Slowest opens to the public on Saturday, Sept. 24 with an exclusive preview for members on Friday, Sept. 23. and will run through Jan. 8, 2023. The exhibition is included with museum admission.
Visitwww.nvdm.org for more information.