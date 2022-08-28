Tens of thousands of people are gathering once again for Burning Man in the Black Rock Desert, but some preparation is in order for those staying out there.
For 25 years The Melting Pot in Midtown has been helping Burners prepare for Burning Man. Eric Baron, the owner of The Melting Pot tells us "We're burners ourselves, I've been 22 times so we know what they want. We've kept pace with the community and the styles, we even help drive some of the style and fashion at Burning Man."
Since they've gone so many times, Baron says it's the best way for them to figure out what the Burners really want. He mentions "It gives people the opportunity to get out of their own box and experiment with expressing themselves on a more expansive level without judgment."
He also tells us people coming in to shop for Burning Man makes up 15% to 20% of the store's gross annual sales, within only a 3 to 4-week period. To cater to the Burners, they stay open much later. Baron adds "We meet people from all over the world, we have people who come back year after year and there's been a three-year break since seeing them, so it's been really good seeing them again and they're happy to be able to come here."
If you're a seasoned Burner you know what to bring out into the desert, but if you're brand new to burning man Baron says they can help you prepare "The new people we can actually help them and point them in the right direction of things they might need first and then over on to the more fun stuff." He says goggles are a huge item to remember, he also recommends people wear light up clothing at night so people can see you, bring camel packs to carry water, ear plugs, dust masks and an open mind. Baron adds "You know Burning Man, it’s kind of drop your expectations, and try to take it in, and stick with the moment and know that it's all a learning lesson, it's all growth it's all expansion."