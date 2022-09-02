National Preparedness Month is September, and the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada says it’s also an ideal month for residents to get ready for emergencies, many of which are weather related.
This summer’s deadly flooding in Kentucky and Missouri, fast-moving wildfires in California and Oregon, along with multiple heat waves nationwide are examples of how climate related disasters are happening with more frequency, stresses the Red Cross. “These events underscore the critical importance of having a plan, building an emergency kit, and staying informed,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter.
The Red Cross wants northern Nevada communities to know that preparation and preparedness are key to meeting challenges posed by various threats in the area, including wildfires, heavy winds, home fires, and extreme heat. “Anytime is a good time to develop your emergency plan,” Powell stated. “And National Preparedness Month is especially timely in making sure you and your family are protected.”
Red Cross online learning tools are geared toward individuals, families, and business owners. “Through online learning, we can help you help yourself,” said Powell. “Start getting prepared by visiting redcross.org.”
Take advantage of free Red Cross emergency planning programs.
Here are 5 to help you get started:
- Be Red Cross Ready
Red Cross disaster preparedness training is available to help families and individuals become “Red Cross Ready” for an emergency. The online materials help participants gain the skills to evacuate safely and efficiently from a home fire, emergency, or disaster area. Online participants will learn how to Get a Kit; Make a Plan for safe evacuation; and Be Informed of changing and potentially hazardous conditions. Learn more about Red Cross Ready at redcross.org/prepare.
- Test your preparedness with a Ready Rating
The Ready Rating program is a free, self-guided program designed to help businesses and organizations become better prepared for emergencies. You will complete a Ready Rating or Ready Advance assessment and have access to tools, tips, and best practices to help improve your level of preparedness at readyrating.org.
- Teach children what to do in an emergency
Disasters can be scary for children. Take time to talk with your kids about preparing for common emergencies, how to stay safe, and what to expect. The Red Cross has free programs and tools to help at redcross.org/youthprep.
- Take a First Aid Class
The Red Cross First Aid App provides instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies. Download the app for free by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in your app store or at redcross.org/apps.
Learn and practice first aid and CPR skills by taking a course that could help you save a life at redcross.org/takeaclass.
- Make pets part of your emergency plan
Your family’s disaster plans should include your pets. In an emergency, your pets will be even more dependent on you for their safety and well-being. Learn how to prepare them for an emergency evacuation and recovery at redcross.org/pets.