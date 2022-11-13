On November 10, 2022, the Tri-NET Task Force and Carson City Sheriff’s Office’s Special Enforcement Team conducted an operation to apprehend Kenneth Anderson.
The 46-year-old had eluded law enforcement for over three years. Kenneth had three felony warrants for multiple charges of controlled substance possession and trafficking large amounts of controlled substances. He also had a misdemeanor warrant from three different counties in Northern Nevada.
Kenneth and Joseph Desjardins, were taken into custody after walking out of an auto parts store on Thursday.
When officers searched their car, a large amount of controlled drugs and illegal guns were found.
Some of the firearms found were unserialized, also known as "ghost guns", and one had a silencer without a permit.
Police found 467 rifle rounds of ammunition, 430 grams of methamphetamine, 24 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 34 grams of M30 fentanyl pills, 2 grams of heroin, 790 grams of marijuana, a large amount of cash in various denominations, and a variety of drug paraphernalia.
There were also stolen identification and bank cards in the suspect's car.
The two were seen earlier that day at Jess Fields' house in northwest Carson City.
Jess had a warrant for receiving stolen property from a past investigation that was unrelated.
The Special Weapons and Tactics Team arrested Jess. They got a warrant to search the home, recovering two more handguns, including a ghost gun, and approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine.
All three men were booked into Carson City Jail on charges of drug trafficking, drug possession, for being an ex-felon possessing guns, and more.
The net street price of the drugs recovered is about $27,400.
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)