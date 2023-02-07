Three Nevada educators were honored with a Milken Educator Award on Tuesday, February 7.
Florence Drake Elementary teacher Jason Murray, Katherine Dunn Elementary School teacher Liz Barnum and Rejily Soriano, a kindergarten teacher at West Wendover Elementary School, were each surprised with a Milken Educator Award.
The recognition, created by Lowell Milken, includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize that each teacher can use however they choose to.
Milken Educator Awards Founder Lowell Milken presented the national honors, joined by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone M. Ebert.
Murray, Barnum and Soriano will join a national network of more than 2,900 Milken Educator Award recipients and other leaders from across the country dedicated to strengthening K-12 education.
Murray teaches third and fourth grade, and Barnum teaches third grade.