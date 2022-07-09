Thrive Wellness Reno came up with a different way to help local families in need.
On the morning of July 9, 2022, Thrive Wellness invited the community to bring new or gently used items, to be traded with other attendees.
Participants were encouraged to bring items such as: clothing of all different sizes or toys.
For those who could not attend, donations could be made up until the day before the event. Thrive Wellness asked that all donations were free of damage or stains.
Thrive Wellness's goal is to provide physical and mental well-being to the community.
To find out more about what services are offered at Thrive Wellness Reno, click here.