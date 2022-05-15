The City of Reno would like to advise the public of construction and traffic impacts, weather permitting, that will start on Monday, May 16, 2022.
For the week of May 16-20, road users in the downtown area should be aware of closures and detours in these general areas:
- Virginia Street, from Liberty Street to Fifth Street
- Fifth Street, from Virginia Street to Keystone Avenue
Construction is scheduled to last for approximately one week.
Specific and up-to-date street and lane closure information is available on the City's website at Reno.gov/RoadClosures.
The traffic impacts can change and will be updated online based on the construction schedule.
These traffic impacts are related to the build out of the City’s Micromobility Pilot Project which you can find more information about here: (126) On The Streets - Micromobility Pilot Program. What is it? - YouTube
(City of Reno)