May 27 Update:

The City of Reno has announced that due to supply chain issues, the Micromobility Pilot Project will not be finished prior to Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the City of Reno, the project will improve access and connectivity for residents and visitors through micromobility-specific infrastructure in Reno's downtown.

The micromobility lanes on Virginia Street (Liberty Street to 5th Street) and 5th Street (Vine Street to Evans Avenue) are closed and will remain closed until all the materials can be installed.

The city has no estimated time as to when the project will be completed but will announce it as soon as a completion date is known.

Original Story from May 19, 2022:

The City of Reno's new bike lanes are expected to be ready for use next week in downtown Reno.

The lanes are part of the city's Micromobility Project. It's a pilot program which will be used until October 2022. Micromobility refers to a type of transportation such as bicycles, scooters, or other lightweight vehicles which operate at speeds typically below 15 mph.

The pilot program will connect Keystone Avenue to Evans Avenue/University of Nevada via Fifth Street and downtown Reno to Midtown Reno to Midtown via Virginia Street.

The addition of the new lanes mean some streets of downtown Reno will be limited for drivers. For example, drivers will only be able to drive one way on a portion of Virginia Street near the Reno arch, when previously they were able to travel in both directions.

Aside from the new bike lanes throughout downtown Reno, there will also be wider paths, lights, and new signals and signs which alerts vehicle drivers of areas only meant only for bikes and scooters.

City of Reno officials say the goal of the project is to make the streets of downtown Reno safer. Officials also say expanding micromobility services can help reduce vehicle emissions, traffic congestion, and improve air quality.

"We just want to provide an experience for people to come down and be able to utilize the infrastructure that we have and be able to move around in the modes that we move around in." said Kerrie Koski, an engineer with the City of Reno.

The City of Reno is asking for feedback on the pilot project. To give your input, click here.

For a closer look at how this is impacting traffic patterns, visit this story: