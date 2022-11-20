Thanksgiving is just around the corner and families will be traveling all over the country to gather together. But sometimes winter driving conditions can get in the way.
Sometimes driving over Donner Pass can come with severe winter weather consequences that can delay your trip.
We spoke to a few residents who are staying local, but their family is coming to see them, and they often use the pass to get over the mountain.
Travel experts project that this holiday travel season will be one of the busiest ones since before the pandemic. That means a lot of loved ones will be coming over the Donner Pass into the Reno area.
Anyone who has made this drive before knows unexpected winter weather can leave you stranded. Lisa Pyzel, a Reno resident explains "The same way you do in any winter weather you have your emergency kit which is a blanket, water and batteries." Jackie Naughton, a Sparks resident emphasizes that preparation is key "They've got snow tires, they have chains, and they pack a cooler and lots of blankets." Pyzel adds "You carry snacks and a blanket for the dog because everybody travels with their dogs."
For people who are hitting the road his week, AAA has some safety tips in case you encounter any winter weather:
- Be prepared & check your vehicle before leaving
- Check the weather & tell others where you’re going
If you get stuck in the snow:
- Stay inside your vehicle
- Don’t exhaust yourself by digging out your car
- Be visible & tie a bright colored cloth around your car’s antennae
- Clear the exhaust pipe of snow or mud
Luckily it doesn’t seem like people coming to Reno will be seeing any extreme winter weather. But that isn’t the case for a lot of popular travel destinations this year. If you’re traveling to see your family or friends this year, make sure you think ahead and don’t forget to "Leave early and expect it to take about 2 to 3 hours longer than normal." reminds Pyzel.