It's plainly visible from just driving down main street Truckee that heavy snow loads are accumulating on roofs.
Truckee has been hammered with snow this winter. It's been non-stop.
Now with more water on the way, snow build-up on rooftops is a real concern.
The problem is becoming so much of an issue that Truckee High School has been cancelled for the past two days.
We caught up with a high school senior off of school property.
"Currently our school is closed due to a snow load on the roof. It's unsafe to be in the building, so we're all doing our work from home. Currently a bunch of us are here for an academic team meet, but that's the only reason we're allowed to be at school at all,” said Truckee High School senior Elias Cavanagh.
Cavanagh tells us he was told that there was allegedly more than 20 feet piled onto the school's roof at one point.
“I mean, I haven't been up on the roof, but according to what they've said there's quite a bit of snow on the roof on the older section of the building, and because it wasn't built at modern standards, or whatever, they're not allowed to open the school to students at this time,” said Cavanagh.
A parent of a student told us that the students have been doing virtual remote learning, much the same as the students had done during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market has feet of snow on top, and that's the situation for many roofs in Truckee.
Residents say it has been constant snow blowing and shoveling just to keep up.
“This has been the one with the most non-breaks in between just one storm after another,” said Truckee resident of 32 years Karen Rodarte.
Rodarte says her family is running out of places to put the snow.
Her husband was fortunately able to get on the roof and clear it off before the next storm that’s set to come through soon.
“Atmospheric river. Which could produce a lot of moisture with warmer temperatures and if this all turns to rain than yeah it could be interesting where all this will go,” said Rodarte.
Residents say just getting around town has been a challenge.
“This is the most snow I’ve experienced living here for over 20 years, for sure,” said Jennifer Harris.
Harris's son is currently at home virtual learning.
With I-80 regularly closed, transportation has been delayed and residents tell us it has caused some empty shelves.
They say would like groceries and deliveries to return to normal, but it has to stop snowing in order for that to happen.