With continued use of wood-burning fireplaces and stoves, along with increased use of outdoor fire pits, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) is providing fire-safe containers at no charge to Washoe County residents.
Beginning Monday, March 28, through Wednesday, March 30, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to Noon, Washoe County residents can visit the District’s administrative office at 3663 Barron Way, Reno to pick up a free fire-safe container with the District’s commemorative 50th Anniversary logo. No containers will be reserved while supplies last.
The Fire District only has 200 cans for distribution and are limited to one per household. You can also purchase containers at local retailers.
The Fire District strongly encourages all Washoe County residents to be equipped with a fire-safe container (ash can) which can reduce the threat of fires and substantial damage to homes. Since the program’s inception, the Fire District has seen a decline in the number of fires related to the improper disposal of fireplace ash and oily rags.
“Whether it is heating homes, or barbequing with charcoal briquets, it is important that our residents take prudent fire prevention measures, to include disposing ashes properly using a fire-safe container,” said Fire Chief Charles Moore.
The cans can also be used to store rags that have been used for painting, varnishing, or staining and prevent spontaneous combustion.