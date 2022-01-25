The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting two hiring events this week for those who are interested in applying to work as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO).
Interested candidates will attend an information session to learn more about applying to become a TSO, take a computer-based test to evaluate aptitude and English language proficiency and participate in a structured interview session.
“Like employers across the country and locally, TSA is hiring. We have immediate openings and we are looking to add to our established team of security professionals at RNO,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Nevada Karen Burke. “Attending a hiring event is the best way to complete the application process and move swiftly through the interview process. The guidance provided is invaluable and greatly increases an applicant’s chance of a swift hire and the beginning - or continuation - of the applicant’s federal career.”
Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or national. The sessions will be held Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Reno, 6855 S. Virginia Street in Reno.
TSA is looking to fill 40 positions.