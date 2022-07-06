Two People Injured in Downed Airplane Incident

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office, says it got a call about a possible downed airplane near the Lahontan State Recreation Area around 6:45 p.m. on July 6, 2022.
Lyon County Deputies and fire crews responded to the intersection of US Highway 50 and US 95A in Silver Springs. Just east of the intersection, officials found a downed Cessna 172B plane.
Two adults were in the aircraft and suffered minor injuries. They described the incident as a "controlled landing" after the plane had a mechanical failure.
Both occupants were safely taken back to the Silver Springs Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.