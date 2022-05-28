The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they rescued two people after their kayaks overturned at Lake Tahoe.
On Friday, May 27, 2022, Marine 9 performed a rescue of two individuals near Sand Harbor.
According to the sheriff's Office, the subjects were in kayaks and the kayaks overturned due to the rough water.
Both subjects were clinging to rocks when the crew of Marine 9 and Sand Harbor lifeguards reached them.
After the subjects were brought on Marine 9 it was discovered both were showing signs of hypothermia and were taken to Sand Harbor for medical assessment.
Water conditions at Lake Tahoe have been dangerous over the past few day and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office wants to remind visitors use caution while in the water.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)