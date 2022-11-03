Two sex offenders face felony charges after they were arrested as part of 'Operation Hocus Pocus' conducted just before Halloween.
Deputies say the operation's goal was to conduct an increased amount of Home Verification checks on registered sex offenders prior to the night of trick or treating.
The Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit and The Nevada State Police Parole and Probation visited 236 Registered Sex Offenders and verified them as compliant.
The two arrested sex offenders were not identified.