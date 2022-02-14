The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) arrested a woman on the run in Florida who was wanted for missing a court appearance in Washoe County.
The Fugitive Task Force in Reno, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Division of Investigation, and the USMS Regional Task Force in Florida located and arrested Jennifer Lee Baldwin in Jacksonville, Florida who was wanted in Washoe County on a felony warrant for Failing to Appear.
In February 2018, Baldwin and her co-defendant/boyfriend, Herman Matasar, were arrested for conspiring to murder Baldwin’s ex-boyfriend. Baldwin was able to post $150,000 bond and returned to Florida where she was residing.
On January 26, 2022, Baldwin failed to appear for a court mandated hearing. Baldwin was located in Jacksonville, Florida, by the USMS and after a brief standoff was taken into custody.
Baldwin was booked into a Jacksonville jail and will await extradition back to Washoe County.