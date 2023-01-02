GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local snow removal professionals, is launching this week in Reno.
Homeowners can list their properties with their service date and snow removal needs. Vetted pros can then bid on their properties based on Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.
Once a vendor has completed the service, the vendor will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.
“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Reno find reliable, safe, and local snow removal,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.
Nashville-based GreenPal currently operates in Chicago, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando, Houston, OKC, San Antonio, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Phoenix, San Jose, Jacksonville, Fresno, New Orleans, Sacramento, Miami, Ft Lauderdale, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Denver, Baltimore, Detroit, and St. Louis.
