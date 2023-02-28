Tolles Development is announcing a student-focused retail development project just south of the University of Nevada, Reno. The project, called University Crossing, will be located on the southwest corner of North Virginia and Maple Street and will feature a variety of retail businesses and restaurants, most notable are Jimmy John’s, a national sandwich shop, and Wing Zone, a new-to-Reno wings and burger concept with locations in Las Vegas and throughout the United States.
“We wanted to create a project that would better connect the University and downtown Reno and deliver new options for students,” said Kyle Rea, Chief Operating Officer of Tolles Development. “This project is among the first student-focused retail development south of the freeway and Tolles Development is excited to bring this project to life to serve the growing university population.”
Officials with the University of Nevada, Reno believe the project will bring more services to the area and better connect Downtown Reno and the University.
"The University welcomes the addition of the University Crossing Project, providing food and retail to an area that needs more of these services for our students, faculty and staff," said Troy Miller, Assistant Vice President of the University of Nevada Reno's Office of Community and Real Estate Management. "This project continues efforts to seamlessly tie together Downtown and the University with food, housing, entertainment and more."
University Crossing will be 6,559 square feet and feature four to five retail tenants, including Jimmy Johns, which is relocating from its previous 9th Street location, and a new fast-casual restaurant, Wing Zone. University Crossing is expected to be completed by the end of Summer 2023. Additional retail lease space is currently available.
"Jimmy John's is very excited to be part of the University Crossing project," said Ken Yzurdiaga, Owner of Jimmy's Johns. "We will be in the same great neighborhood, alongside some great tenants, and are looking forward to continuing to serve our great customers in that area."
“We’re really excited to bring Wing Zone’s unique flavors like Louisiana Lemon Pepper, and Thai Chili to Reno, particularly University Crossing,” said Ashley Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Wing Zone. “Reno has a need for better-tasting, more flavorful, and faster wings, and we are here to deliver on that demand with our award-winning flavors.”
Tolles Development acquired the long-vacant land from the City of Reno and the ROW to build University Crossing. The relocation of Jimmy John’s will accommodate the new UNR business building; combined, they will rejuvenate a previously underutilized section of the community between downtown and the University.
“Our deep roots in Reno helped us navigate this complex project with numerous partners and deliver a creative development solution that benefits everyone,” added Rea. “This is the work that we love to do and are uniquely suited to doing it the right way.”