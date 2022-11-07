The University of Nevada, Reno held their annual flag planting ceremony on Monday in preparation for Veterans Day.
2,500 American flags were placed in the shape of the state of Nevada to honor our veterans.
And lots of volunteers came out to help!
"For today we're just planting flags, we had a bunch of volunteers. ROTC comes out, the office of perspective students, and a lot of the other centers. And we get student volunteers that just come help us plant flags,” says Vance Kreutz, Graduate Research Assistant, UNR Veteran's Services.
The university is also hosting a 15-minute flag retirement ceremony on Thursday morning.
They say it's a chance to honor our veterans and to reflect about what brings us together as a community and a nation.