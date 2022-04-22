The University of Nevada, Reno and Archie Clayton Pre-AP Academy held its 10th annual College Day pep rally to get students excited about going to college.
During the event, University faculty and students encouraged students to get excited about going to college and all students received a “Future Wolf Pack Student” T-shirt provided by the University’s Division of Student Services.
“We are so fortunate to work with the University of Nevada, Reno to provide our students the motivation and inspiration to set goals on going to college,” Clayton Principal Rhonda Turnipseed said. “This assembly makes such an incredible impact on our students. Through inspirational speeches from students, coaches and administrators, our students are learning what it takes to prepare themselves for college as well as what opportunities are available locally helping to inspire 6th through 8th-grade students to go to college.
The University of Nevada, Reno has been hosting Clayton College Day in partnership with Clayton Middle School since 2011, helping to inspire 6th through 8th-grade students to go to college.
“Every student leaves the assembly a Wolf Pack fan, but most importantly, every student leaves the assembly wanting to go to college,” Turnipseed said. “The momentum provided by the University’s students and faculty provides the catalyst for our students to ‘step up’ as they are entering the most critical learning period of their adolescence.”