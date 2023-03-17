The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) Class of 2023, received their residency program assignments in various fields of specialty, taking a significant step forward in their journey towards becoming physicians on March 17 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.
Fifty-eight UNR Med students gathered for Match Day, a momentous occasion, cherished tradition, and rite of passage when students learn where they will train for their residencies in various specialty fields. They joined tens of thousands of other graduating medical students across the country in observing this pivotal moment in their education as they prepare to begin their careers as physicians.
“Today represents the culmination of nearly four years of study, hard work, maturation, and engagement with a new community, your community, the medical community,” Paul J. Hauptman, M.D., UNR Med Dean, told the students. “You’ve decided on focused areas to pursue. You’ve written applications, been interviewed and interviewed again, searched your souls, and relied on family, friends, classmates, faculty, and an occasional dean or two for advice. And the next phase of your career is about to start—in just minutes.”
More than 44% of UNR Med’s matched students will train in primary care and mental health, including family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics/gynecology.
Residency location strongly influences physician practice location, affecting the availability of healthcare professionals in an area. About 12% of students will stay in Nevada for part of their training, addressing the state’s need for more residency and fellowship training programs.
UNR Med’s vision is A Healthy Nevada, and retaining and expanding the physician workforce is critical to this mission. However, according to the Office of Statewide Initiatives’ Health Workforce in Nevada report, Nevada is still experiencing significant shortages of physicians in critical areas like family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry, surgery, and others.
UNR Med has residency programs in family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry, and behavioral sciences. This year, 7% of UNR Med residency spots were filled by UNR Med students.
“Our mission is to educate exceptional medical students and support their transition to becoming skilled and dedicated physicians who can meet the growing healthcare needs of our state,” Dr. Hauptman said. “By retaining these talented individuals as residents and practicing physicians, we can better ensure a sustainable physician workforce for the state. In that context, our affiliation with Renown Health presents a unique opportunity to develop the next generation of physicians for our community.”
Competition for residency and fellowship positions is facilitated through The Match. Medical students seek out resident training programs throughout their final year of medical school. The National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) receives preference lists from applicants and program directors, which both parties score. To fill open residency positions in U.S. teaching hospitals, the NRMP compares candidates' preferences with resident program directors.
Match Day results with residency programs and specialties of the Class of 2023 are posted online at med.unr.edu/events/match.
