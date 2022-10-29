Post Offices in Nevada are hiring 300 employees to help with the coming holiday season and beyond.
The Postal Service offers competitive wages for pre-career entry level positions such as letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks. Starting pay range is $17 - $20 per hour depending on the position, paid bi-weekly.
In these entry-level jobs, new employees gain valuable experience that may qualify them for a full-time position, leading to a long, prosperous, and fulfilling career.
Career employees can earn premium long-term benefits accompanied with good pay. Some of the benefits include:
- Multiple health and life insurance choices
- Pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan program, similar to a 401(k)
- Vacation time and sick leave
Training programs include entry-level functional job-related training, technical hands-on learning, new supervisor training, and management-to-executive level development.
Postal Service positions open now include entry level, temporary, part time, and career opportunities that vary by geographical location. Take the first step into your future to learn about the job openings in your area and apply now by clicking here: www.usps.com/careers.
While USPS has jobs available throughout Nevada, 9 area post offices in northern Nevada will host job fairs on November 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Any of these locations can help applicants find a job in their community.
Facility
Street
City
State
ZIP Code
Carson City PO
1111 South Roop St
Carson City
NV
89701
Gardnerville PO
1271 Kimmerling Rd
Gardnerville
NV
89410
Incline Village
770 Mays Blvd Ste 1
Incline Village
NV
89451
Peavine
1580 Grand Pointe Way
Reno
NV
89523
Reno Main
2000 Vassar Street
Reno
NV
89510
Sierra Sta
1050 N Hills Blvd
Reno
NV
89506
Steamboat
75 Mc Cabe Dr
Reno
NV
89511
Sparks Vista
2929 Vista Blvd
Sparks
NV
89436
Washington
1490 Stardust Ave
Reno
NV
89503
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.