Post Offices in Nevada are hiring 300 employees to help with the coming holiday season and beyond.  

The Postal Service offers competitive wages for pre-career entry level positions such as letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks. Starting pay range is $17 - $20 per hour depending on the position, paid bi-weekly.

In these entry-level jobs, new employees gain valuable experience that may qualify them for a full-time position, leading to a long, prosperous, and fulfilling career.

Career employees can earn premium long-term benefits accompanied with good pay. Some of the benefits include:

  • Multiple health and life insurance choices
  • Pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan program, similar to a 401(k)
  • Vacation time and sick leave

Training programs include entry-level functional job-related training, technical hands-on learning, new supervisor training, and management-to-executive level development.

Postal Service positions open now include entry level, temporary, part time, and career opportunities that vary by geographical location. Take the first step into your future to learn about the job openings in your area and apply now by clicking here: www.usps.com/careers

While USPS has jobs available throughout Nevada, 9 area post offices in northern Nevada will host job fairs on November 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Any of these locations can help applicants find a job in their community.

Facility

Street

City

State

ZIP Code

Carson City PO

1111 South Roop St

Carson City

NV

89701

Gardnerville PO

1271 Kimmerling Rd

Gardnerville

NV

89410

Incline Village

770 Mays Blvd Ste 1

Incline Village

NV

89451

Peavine

1580 Grand Pointe Way

Reno

NV

89523

Reno Main

2000 Vassar Street

Reno

NV

89510

Sierra Sta

1050 N Hills Blvd

Reno

NV

89506

Steamboat

75 Mc Cabe Dr

Reno

NV

89511

Sparks Vista

2929 Vista Blvd

Sparks

NV

89436

Washington

1490 Stardust Ave

Reno

NV

89503

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.