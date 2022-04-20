We've received numerous calls and tips of Verizon customers in the Reno/Sparks and Washoe County area claiming to not have service.
The City of Reno said this on Wednesday afternoon:
"We are aware of outage issues related to cell phone calls in the region. We are in close contact with our 911 dispatch center and there are no reported issues receiving emergency calls at this time. As a reminder, please only call or text 911 in the event of an emergency."
We reached out to Verizon on Twitter about the outage in Washoe County and they said this:
"I was able to check... and am showing that we do have an outage in the area. Our techs are working as fast as they can to get the area back up."
We reached out to our local Verizon for details and they said a fiber issue in the core of the network caused some customers to experience intermittent call failures during the day Wednesday, April 20th.
They also tell us around 4:30 that the issue was identified and resolved by Verizon engineers and the majority of impacted customers should be seeing service as usual.
If any customer is still experiencing lingering issues, you're asked to restart your device.