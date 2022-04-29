North Valley Regional Park will be the site of two beautification projects commemorating Earth Day and Arbor Day this week.
At 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, Washoe County will be planting 10 trees donated by ImpactNV at North Valleys Regional Park as part of ImpactNV’s first-ever statewide event that brings together law enforcement and community partners to address urban heat island and environmental justice.
ImpactNV will be working with communities to plant 100,000 trees over a 10-year period.
The city of Reno kicked off the effort with two trees planted at Liston Park on April 2.
On Saturday April 30, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful will be hosting community cleanup projects throughout the region, working with volunteers to clean up illegal dump sites, remove invasive weeds, plant native species, and collect litter.
You can visit the KTMB website to learn more and sign up to volunteer.
To learn more about Washoe County’s Green Team and its efforts to reduce environmental harm in our community here.