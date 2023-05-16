The Board of County Commissioners approved the annual budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2023.
Chief Financial Officer Abbe Yacoben presented the budget, which was built according to the Board’s strategic objectives: fiscal sustainability, economic impacts, vulnerable populations and innovative services.
The $1.065 billion budget comprises several funds, including the General Fund, Special Revenue Fund, Capital Projects Fund, and the Debt Service Fund. Washoe County strives to maintain an unassigned fund balance of approximately 10-17 percent.
The tentative budget was reviewed by the Board at the April 18 meeting, and the Finance team worked the Board’s feedback into the final budget that was presented today. Once approved, the budget becomes a financial plan and operations guide for the coming fiscal year but is amendable by NRS/NAC rules as needs and the economic climate change.
“This is my third budget year at the county and this is the best budget presentation I’ve seen here. It’s so extensive, so thank you for that,” Chair Alexis Hill said. “You’ve provided a lot of clarity, and this budget is something we should be proud of because we’re making some strategic decisions and difficult decisions because we don’t know what we’re looking at economically for the coming year. This meets the policy this board has set and meets the needs of the community.”
The board also passed resolution to increase the 911 surcharge 15 cents.
Washoe County’s 911 telephone line surcharge is currently $.85 per month per line.
The Board approved an increase of $.15 to a total of $1 per month per line. The “customer trunk line” (central lines that branch off into extensions) surcharge will go from $8.50 to $10 per month. This increase brings the surcharge to the cap allowed under Nevada state law.
The surcharge is on every line, whether mobile or landline, and it is used to pay costs associated with enhancing the 911 telephone system for reporting an emergency, costs of updating the required Five-Year Master Plan, and reimbursement of allowable expenses for body-worn and vehicle-mounted camera systems for certain law enforcement agencies who are required under state law to utilize body-worn cameras.