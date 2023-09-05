The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the person who died during Burning Man last week.
The medical examiner says 32-year-old Leon Reece of Truckee died at the event on September 1st.
The cause and manner of death are pending investigation, but drug intoxication is suspected.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Pershing County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a death that occurred at Burning Man this year.
They confirmed the family has been notified but they are still investigating.
No other details were released. We will update you when more information becomes available.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office told us they are assisting with traffic, as hundreds of people are starting to leave the Burning Man festival Sunday morning.
The last two days of the event were cancelled because the Sheriff's Office says the mud at the festival grounds was so thick, making it very difficult to get people's cars and RVs out.
WCSO warns people to stay out of the Gerlach area due to the conditions.