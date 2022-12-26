A Washoe County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after the deputy and their patrol car was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Reno early Monday morning.
Authorities say the Deputy was standing outside the patrol car with lights activated during a traffic stop on North Virginia St. when a suspected impaired driver struck the Deputy and patrol car.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle was parked northbound on the shoulder of North Virginia Street, south of Talus Way while assisting the Reno Police Department on a traffic stop.
An RPD patrol vehicle was parked directly behind the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
Deputies say a truck heading north on North Virginia Street struck the driver’s front side of the RPD patrol car, then continued forward, striking the Deputy who was standing outside their patrol vehicle.
The truck continued driving away from the crash, and a traffic stop was initiated.
After an investigation by Nevada State Police Troopers, authorities the unidentified driver was determined to be under the influence and was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on charges of DUI above the legal limit, resulting in substantial bodily harm and duties of a driver approaching a traffic incident.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputy was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries and will remain under observation for twenty-four hours.
The Nevada State Police will be handling the accident and arrest investigation.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)