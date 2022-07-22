The City Councils of Reno and Sparks and Washoe County Commission approved the name change of the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) to become Northern Nevada Public Health, Serving Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County, which won’t officially occur until 2023.
Despite its name, WCHD is a regional entity and under the jurisdiction of the District Board of Health, which includes one elected official (and their appointee) from the City Councils of Reno and Sparks, and Washoe County Commission, as well as a physician.
Members on the Concurrent Meeting and others have recognized growing public confusion over its scope and responsibility, and therefore instructed staff to explore a new name that better reflects what the district does and who it serves.
District Health Officer Kevin Dick presented a proposal to change the name to Northern Nevada Public Health.
The name was selected through a series of surveys and focus groups conducted by a third party, the Estipona Group.
The name change will be gradual, with full adoption in 2023.