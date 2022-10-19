Sample election ballots will arrive in your mail soon, according to Washoe County.

Mail-in ballots were delivered to the post office on Tuesday, just in time for early voting to begin this Saturday, October 22.

Each physical location will have two lines: one for early in-person voting and another for dropping off ballots.

Early voting continues through November 4, with Election Day on Tuesday, November 8.

The county says ballots will be scanned at early voting locations only to keep track of the number of returned ballots.

The county will again feature a 24/7 livestream for vote counting observation.