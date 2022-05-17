Across the nation, each Continuum of Care (CoC) is responsible for planning and conducting a Point in Time Count (PIT) of people experiencing homelessness in their community. In Washoe County's 2022 count, there was an overall decrease in those experiencing homelessness.
This count is conducted annually during the last 10 days in January and represent all homeless persons who were sheltered and unsheltered on a single night during that period and is required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
In 2022, 1,605 people were experiencing homelessness as of February 24th. Out of the 1,605 people, 1,188 were identified as being sheltered and 417 identified as unsheltered.
The data shows a decrease of 10.3% compared to the 2021 PIT Count.
Washoe County says the trends are likely due to the increase of emergency shelter beds at the Nevada CARES Campus and that the count was conducted on one the coldest nights of the year - February 24.
An additional 52 emergency shelter cots were available at the Nevada CARES Campus during the time of the count.
If you are interested in additional information on Point in Time Count (PIT) , you can contact Washoe County Housing and Homeless Services at: RegionalHomelessServices@washoecounty.gov
The data is used to measure homelessness on a local and national level and is published annually on HUD’s Exchange website.
(Washoe County, City of Reno contributed to this report.)