The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Corps is offering an emergency preparedness and response training academy beginning July 21. The training is free, and trainees are not required to become a Citizen Corps volunteer to participate.
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Academy provides residents with the information they need to help save lives and reduce trauma in the event of an emergency. CERT Academy training includes disaster preparedness, emergency medical techniques, fire safety, light search and rescue, disaster psychology, and terrorism awareness education.
The CERT Academy offers six training sessions over two consecutive weekends, all sessions must be completed to graduate. Training is conducted by Citizen Corps staff and volunteers along with appropriate subject matter experts.
Academy dates are:
Thursday, July 21, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday, July 22, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.,
and Saturday, July 23, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
and
Thursday, July 28, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday, July 29, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
and Saturday, July 30, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
This training takes place at the Regional Public Safety Training Center located at 5190 Spectrum Blvd.
No special skills are required. Teens 16-17 years old may participate with parent’s permission. To sign up for training, call CERT Program Manager Joe Olaciregui at (775) 325-6927 or email: WCSOCERT@washoecounty.us
Approximately 260 volunteers currently serve in the Sheriff’s Office Citizen Corps. The Corps consists of three teams: Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Rail Auxiliary Team (also known as the RAT Pack), and Citizens Homeland Security Council (CHSC).
The Community Emergency Response Team program is made possible by grants awarded by the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management from the Homeland Security Grant Program. These funds make it possible to implement and support all of the Sheriff’s Office volunteer Citizen Corps Programs.
For more information about the Washoe County Citizen Corps, visit www.washoecert.org
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)