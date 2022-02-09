The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is participating in an impaired driving Joining Forces event aimed at keeping the community safe during the Super Bowl weekend.
From February 10, through February 15, the Sheriff’s Office, along with other regional law enforcement partners, will dedicate extra patrols in this special enforcement and awareness effort made possible by a Joining Forces grant received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.
The goal of this enforcement campaign is to increase awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence.
The sheriff's office recommends that drivers plan ahead to ensure that no will be driving under the influence
Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement in the areas of: DUI, speed, distracted driving, seat belt and pedestrian safety.
The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.