The Washoe County Boad of Commissioners approved a payout from an opioid settlement between Walmart and the State of Nevada.
The State of Nevada is expected to receive approximately $32 million from Walmart in a settlement over opioid distribution.
Washoe County’s portion of that amount will be determined according to the provisions of the One Nevada Agreement on Allocation of Opioid Recoveries approved by the Board in July 2021.
“This is the best way to get money to address the opioid problem in the county immediately,” Assistant District Attorney Michael Large said. “Litigation lasts years and years. This has been ongoing for three or four years at this point, then you have appeals, so this could potentially drag on for years. This gets the money to the county now to address the problem.”
Commissioner Mike Clark requested information on the net payment to Washoe County: “It’s nice that everybody else is getting a slice of the pie. How much of the pie are we getting and how much of the pie is our representation getting? That’s what I’m looking for: local, what’s going to happen in this county?”
In December, 2022 Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Nevada entered two additional opioid litigation settlements, bringing in tens of millions of dollars to assist with abating the opioid crisis in the state.
(Washoe Life)