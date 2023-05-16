Weather Alert

...HEATING UP WITH RISES ON AREA WATERWAYS, WITH THUNDERSTORM CHANCES RETURNING BY LATE WEEK INTO THE WEEKEND... Heat: * Highs will warm 15-20 degrees above average by late this week. This translates to upper-80s and lower 90s across western Nevada valleys and mid-upper 70s for Sierra valleys. The warmest days are most likely on Friday and Saturday, with record highs possible and potential for moderate heat risks to sensitive individuals in warmer western Nevada valleys. Snowmelt and River Rises: * Rising temperatures will continue accelerating snowmelt this week. If planning outdoor recreation, avoid streams and rivers as they will flow fast, cold, and high. While it may seem like a good idea to jump into the rivers to cool off, the water is extremely cold and shock can quickly set in, causing loss of motor function. There are also likely to be snow bridges present in the backcountry with water flowing beneath them. Use extreme caution. * The latest forecasts indicate the East and West Forks and mainstem Walker River reaching minor to moderate flood stage later this week and into the weekend, while the East and West Forks of the Carson River could reach minor flood stage during the same time frame. For more detailed river forecasts, visit www.cnrfc.noaa.gov. Shower and Thunderstorm Chances: * Shower and thunderstorm chances return by Friday afternoon, but will be spotty, with a 10-15% chance mainly in Mono and southern Mineral counties, and also near the Oregon border. The thunderstorm risk could expand across eastern California and western Nevada by the weekend, with a 15-25% chance for a storm at any given location.