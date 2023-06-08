SR 28

A portion of SR 28 was temporarily closed near Country Club Drive in Incline Village due to a water main break on Thursday.

North Lake Tahoe Fire posted a photo of water spraying into the water, from the ground. 

They say the initial call came in just before 9:45 a.m. 

Firefighters had the road back just before 3:30 p.m. 

Road construction crews replacing guard rails caused the break.