A portion of SR 28 was temporarily closed near Country Club Drive in Incline Village due to a water main break on Thursday.
North Lake Tahoe Fire posted a photo of water spraying into the water, from the ground.
They say the initial call came in just before 9:45 a.m.
Firefighters had the road back just before 3:30 p.m.
Road construction crews replacing guard rails caused the break.
