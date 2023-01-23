At its next board meeting, Washoe County School District Trustees will discuss the proposed purchase of more than 1,500 new interactive Promethean ActivePanels at approximately 50 schools.
If approved, the ActivePanels would represent about 55 percent of the total number of classrooms in the Washoe County School District (WCSD).
A release from the district says this represents a significant effort to provide technological equity for students who attend older schools.
Many of these devices would be placed in classrooms which currently do not have any interactive panel devices.
The total cost of $6.8 million will be covered by Nevada’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
If approved by the Board of Trustees, staff members are hoping to have the devices shipped, delivered and installed between March and December of this year.
These devices are considered standard equipment and have been installed in all new classrooms at every grade level since 2019.
The systems can connect to technology directly, as instructors and students may project their individual device screens and interact collaboratively with content.
The devices can digitally record the learning experience for future review and supplemental use.
For details, you can visit: Featured - 425 East Ninth Street Reno, NV 89512 - Phone: 775-348-0200 BoardDocs® Plus
The Board will also hear a presentation on graduation rates, diploma types and diploma seals currently awarded to graduates in WCSD.
Staff members will provide information about post-graduate data on where students go after graduation, and how WCSD supports all students in preparing them for college, highly skilled careers and/or military service.
Several WCSD graduates will share their experiences with Trustees during the meeting.
For details, you can visit: Featured - 425 East Ninth Street Reno, NV 89512 - Phone: 775-348-0200 BoardDocs® Plus
State law requires the district to file a tentative budget on or before April 15, and the final budget of school districts must be adopted on or before June 8. Major factors which will impact the district budget include: state funding; enrollment, Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) rate change; and elimination of the 90-day waiting period for benefits.
Staff will update Trustees on the budget process and next steps and will seek direction prior to filing the tentative budget.
In addition, for the first time, staff will use a four-year financial model it has developed to forecast and model longer-term impacts on the General Fund budget.
For details, you can visit: Agenda - 425 East Ninth Street Reno, NV 89512 - Phone: 775-348-0200 BoardDocs® Plus
The meeting will be held at the Washoe County School District Administration Building at 425 E. 9th Street on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 2 p.m.
To watch a livestream of the meeting, visit www.washoeschools.net/live