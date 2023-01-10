The Washoe County School District has released a statement about how they make decisions regarding snowy conditions.
Thank you for emailing regarding your concerns about the inclement weather.
The safety of students and staff are our highest priority at Washoe County School District. We are not only committed to ensuring their safety when they are in our schools, but we also want to keep our students, staff members, and families safe when they are traveling to and from schools. Our transportation personnel work closely with the National Weather Service, the cities of Reno and Sparks, Washoe County, and other entities to gather as much information as possible about current and anticipated weather conditions. Transportation employees begin monitoring road conditions long before dawn—3 a.m. - measuring road temperatures, checking icy conditions and monitoring other factors to determine whether it is safe for school buses to travel to and from our school sites.
The District works hard to make the best decisions possible with the data available. We know that these decisions impact thousands of students, families, and staff members. We appreciate our staff members who work hard to make the right decisions—sometimes in very uncertain and unpredictable circumstances—about whether our students and staff can travel to and from school and work safely.
Once again, thank you for emailing us with your concerns. We will make sure that the appropriate agencies and personnel are aware of your concern.
Thank you,
