The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is accepting applications for committees that serve the district’s 61,000 students and their families. There are a variety of committees that meet throughout the year to help set policies and guide the district forward.
Committees are recruiting new members and these positions will remain open until they are filled.
For information on any of the district’s committees, to include how to apply, visit: Committees / Home (washoeschools.net)
For information about open positions, visit Committees / Home (washoeschools.net)
Here are the committees that are currently seeking members:
- Group Insurance – One WCSD retiree who is on the district health insurance plan
- Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Committee – One community member with a background in finance or economics with term expiring December 31, 2025
- Zoning Advisory Committee -One At-Large Member, one School Administrator and one Educational Support Staff with terms ending June 30, 2025
- Council on Family Resource Centers - One community representative with term expiring June 30, 2024, one community representative with term ending June 30, 2025 and one State or local elected official with term ending June 30, 2025
- Audit Committee - One member of the community with a background in business, finance, auditing or the law with term ending June 30, 2025
- Safe and Healthy Schools Commission - One Emergency Services representative with term ending June 30, 2025
- Sexuality, Health and Responsibility Education (SHARE) Committee - Two parent/guardian representatives with students in the Washoe County School District for terms ending June 30, 2025 and one medical/nursing representative for a term ending June 30, 2024
To apply for any of these committee positions, you can visit Committees / Join a Committee (washoeschools.net) and look for the Committee Application link.
(Washoe County School District)