The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is hosting a hiring event for a variety of jobs this Saturday in Sparks.
Full- and part time positions are available.
The event happens Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Procter Hug High School at 3530 Sullivan Lane.
WCSD says it is experiencing a critical shortage of employees in many disciplines including teaching, transportation, nutrition services, classroom aides/assistants, business administration, health services and housekeeping.
WCSD offers weekends off, paid vacations, holidays, sick leave, health benefits, professional growth opportunities and PERS retirement.
(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)