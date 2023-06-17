This week, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam presented a check on behalf of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office to REMSA President/CEO Barry Duplantis for the families of the victims lost in the REMSA Care Flight accident.
“While nothing can take away the pain and loss experienced by the REMSA Care Flight victims’ families, friends, and colleagues, we want our REMSA partners to know that we stand strongly alongside them in support," expressed Sheriff Balaam. "Our community will never forget the heroic service of those lost.”
Over the course of two months, members of our WCSO family collected donations internally and from community partners, resulting in a total donation of $20,622 to the families of their colleagues at REMSA Health.
In February, five people lost their lives after a PC-12 fixed-wing plane operated by REMSA and Care Flight crashed near Stagecoach after departing from Reno.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this story)