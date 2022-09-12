The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Records/Permits and Civil Sections are experiencing intermittent credit card processing issues.
Citizens seeking services over the next two days are asked to bring alternative forms of payment (cash, check, cashier’s check or money order) while we work with our vendor to resolve the issues.
For questions regarding Records/Permits services, contact us at (775) 328-3023.
For questions regarding Civil services, contact (775) 328-3310.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)