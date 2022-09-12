Weather Alert

...Showers and Thunderstorms Capable of Heavy Rain and Areas of Blowing Dust through This Afternoon... * Scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing this afternoon across the eastern Sierra and western Nevada. * While precipitation amounts will generally be around a quarter inch or less, stronger storms will be capable of heavier rain with rainfall rates up to 0.50" to 1.00"/hr. These stronger storms could yield a higher flash flooding potential for burn scar locations or in areas of steep terrain. * Strong outflow winds with gusts to 45 mph may produce blowing dust across western Nevada late this afternoon into the evening. Visibility could be reduced to less than 1 mile at times downwind of dry sinks. Frequent lightning is possible near storms. * Be sure to keep a close eye on the weather, have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and be prepared to take shelter if you are outdoors, including area lakes.