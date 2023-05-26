It's time for barbeques, camping, and fun outdoor activities as Memorial weekend is officially upon us.
However, many will be bringing their boats out this weekend, and experts say safety should be a top priority.
Some that we spoke to gave us some safety advice for those heading out to the water.
"Riding on the bow of the boat, so sitting on the front of the boat while the boat is in motion that's probably one of the deadliest things that can happen out here," said Brian Ritchie, Zephyr Cove Resort.
The US Coast Guard gave three main safety tips for the weekend.
The first is to wear a life jacket as most drownings occur when people weren't wearing a life jacket. 81% of boating casualties were a result of drowning and 83% of those people weren't wearing life vests.
They are also asking boaters to not drink alcohol. It's one of the biggest factors in boating deaths.
The Coast Guard cautioned people to be aware of possible cold-water shock. At Lake Tahoe they say it's historically cold this season with the lake being 55 degrees for the weekend.
With water levels increasing, rocks can also be a hazard.
"Rocks that were exposed last year are buried under the water, hit those pretty hard you'll sink your boat," said Troy Buckman.
For boat preparation, make sure boat horns, fire extinguishers, and lights are ready to go.
Also make sure to get your boat checked for contaminated water and that the mechanics are all working properly.
Buckman says getting signed up with TowBoatUS, can also be valuable if worse comes to worse.
"They will tow you if you break down, they'll bring you fuel if you run out of fuel that's the biggest thing, I have for people constantly calling me saying can you come get us, no call tow boat."
And if you're an avid boater, while you may think you know everything about being safe. Even long timers are advised to take a boat safety course-
"When I took my boater safety course, I was coming across things I didn't even know about so yeah take that, that'll go down the whole checklist of everything you need, it's really important to do," Buckman said.
So, a friendly reminder for this weekend, have fun, but make sure you're being safe by doing so.